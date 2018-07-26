GW Plastics announces senior leadership changes

Vermont Business Magazine Bethel, Vermont-based advanced manufacturing company GW Plastics has announced the recent promotions of three executive team members. Cathy Tempesta has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources. Tempesta joined GW Plastics 15 years ago as the Director of Human Resources, and in her new role as Vice President, she will work to bring best practices to all of GW Plastics’ worldwide operations, including workforce training and career development, employee engagement, and retention.



Prior to joining GW Plastics, Tempesta had a successful human resources career with Unilever. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from St Lawrence University with MBA studies from the State University of New York. Tempesta also serves on the Board of Directors of Vermont’s Green Mountain Development Corporation and on the Advisory Board of the Technical Career Center’s Advanced Manufacturing Program in Randolph, VT.



GW Plastics has also promoted Tom Johansen and Art Bennert to the position of Executive Vice President. Johansen has been an employee of GW Plastics for 26 years and served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer prior to this promotion. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and holds an MBA from Cornell University. Bennert has been a GW employee for 24 years and previously served as VP and Chief Operations Officer. He is a graduate of Princeton University and holds a Master’s Degree in Finance from New York University.