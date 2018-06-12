Plastic straws suck! Here are hay straws

HAY! Straws are made from natural wheat stems and are 100% biodegradable, which means they won’t linger in landfills, polluting our land or oceans. They are similar in feel and function to the plastic straws we’ve all become so accustomed to, but without the toxins and the damaging footprint on our earth. Unlike paper straws, HAY! Straws are made from a renewable source, and best of all, they don’t get soggy!



The straws are the byproduct of wheat production. Wheat is typically grown for its grain, which gets made into flour and other food products. Once the wheat plant reaches maturity and turns golden yellow, the grain is harvested off. The wheat stems get cut and made into things like hay for animal feed and, in our case, straws.



The source for wheat stems from local farms in South East Asia, the largest producer of wheat in the world. They hand select the best quality stems for our HAY! Straws and then cut them into drink sized lengths—about eight inches. No two straws are ever the same, because of naturally occurring variance in the wheat plant. The straws then go through a rinsing process to remove any speck of dirt, or even insects. The straws are soaked and rinsed three times with sterilized water to ensure hygiene, then air-dried. They’re checked for quality, then hand-packed into our cardboard boxes, adding the final plastic-free packaging touch.