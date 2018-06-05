PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

The Race to Save Historic Plastic Artifacts

by | Jun 5, 2018 | Business, Consumer, Daily News, Global, Plastics Training/Education

Plastics-News-Today-Historic-Plastic-Artifacts

Although plastic is a big problem in the ocean, museum conservators are rushing to save spacesuits, animation cels, and other pieces of history.

Mowgli of Disney’s The Jungle Book and Duchess from The Aristocats are frozen in single frames before Tom Learner’s eyes—pieces of history from an era of hand-painted animation cels. But Learner knows the plastic sheets have come to him at exactly the right time. Learner is a conservator, a chemist, and the top scientist at the Getty Conservation Institute in Los Angeles, and he wants to save modern materials.

Conservators like Learner and his colleague, Odile Madden, are at the edge of discovery at all times. They’re racing to keep up with the breakdown of objects as diverse as animation cels, historic space suits, sculptures, and house paint. The oldest synthetic polymers, the “first plastics” as we think of them today, are more than 150 years old, and without close attention they might not be around for another 150.

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

How Worms Can Help Recycle Plastic

by | June 5, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, Global, Polymer Science, Recycling | 0 Comments

As the damaging effects of plastic pollution continue to increase,...
Read More

The Race to Save Historic Plastic Artifacts

by | June 5, 2018 | Business, Consumer, Daily News, Global, Plastics Training/Education | 0 Comments

Although plastic is a big problem in the ocean, museum conservators...
Read More

Turning grape skin into greener plastic? It’s possible

by | June 5, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, North America, Recycling | 0 Comments

Apart from wine making, grape skins are now used in manufacturing...
Read More

Let’s Talk About Innovation

by | May 30, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America, Plastics Training/Education | 0 Comments

Plastics make cars safer, keep food fresh longer, replace limbs and...
Read More

Colortech expands national sales force

by | May 30, 2018 | Additives & Modifiers, Business, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

Colortech, headquartered in Morristown, NJ, continues to make an...
Read More

Westfall Technik: Major New Injection Molding Group Emerges

by | May 29, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

In seven months, Westfall Technik has made six acquisitions in...
Read More

Philip Wenz: Collusion, or confusion? China disrupts global recycling

by | May 29, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Recycling | 0 Comments

“ … even paranoiacs do not project arbitrarily, but rather by...
Read More

Dole’s Joint Venture Recycling Company Celebrates 25 Years

by | May 29, 2018 | Business, Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Packaging, Recycling | 0 Comments

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2018--Dole Food...
Read More

National Geographic’s Cover Contains Chilling Warning About Plastics

by | May 28, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Environmental, Global | 0 Comments

National Geographic warns of the devastating effects that plastics...
Read More

Carlos Lizandara is next president of Spanish plastics industry organization

by | May 28, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe | 0 Comments

Carlos Lizandara is next president of Spanish plastics industry...
Read More