Loop Industries announces improved PET chemical recycling method

Quebec startup Loop Industries has unveiled a more efficient technology for depolymerizing scrap PET.



Loop uses a heatless, pressureless process to depolymerize PET, plastic with problematic inks, labels and other contaminants. The process generates monomers can be used to make the company’s Loop brand PET.



The company says its Generation II process is more streamlined and efficient than the first generation. Instead of producing purified terephthalic acid (PTA) monomer, it now produces dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) monomer, which is also used to make new PET. The process involves a considerable reduction in energy use and the complete elimination of water.



Loop’s short-term priority will be large-scale commercialization of the Generation II technology. In a separate press release, Loop announced it is designing a fully integrated manufacturing facility to commercialize the Generation II technology. The intent is to locate several such facilities near major cities.