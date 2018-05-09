Why don’t environmental influencers engage with the plastics industry?

UK – Sustainability, the marine plastics crisis, microplastics and carbon wastage are all important factors for consumers, politicians and the plastics industry alike, and out of all of these groups, it is the plastics industry that is left screaming into the vacuum.



Why, when plastics is top of the agenda, is the industry’s knowledge and understanding of the broader value chain being left as a right of reply, rather than a valuable insight into the truth of the matter based on experience, expertise and the fact that most of us in plastics want exactly what everybody else wants – to prevent plastics from doing harm to our natural world?



How long ago were we living without plastic packaging? Were there eight billion people on the planet then all clamouring for water, for medicine, for food? How do you propose delivering the above to all of us without plastics at the same levels of wastage in terms of the packaged product and carbon? It’s impossible at the volumes we need, and at a price (both monetarily and in terms of carbon) that we can afford.