A ‘cast PU elastomer’ that can be injection moulded

plasticsnewseurope.com/ — Lanxess AG has developed a low free MDI-based cast urethane, which can be processed via injection moulding. Adiprene C930 is based on a low-free-monomer prepolymer, with viscosity lower than a conventional prepolymer, that delivers improved ‘industrial hygiene,’ Lanxess announced 4 June.With high output rates and more complex geometries offered by injection moulding, Lanxess said the process was “highly efficient and cost-effective.”See the ‘Source Link’ for the full article