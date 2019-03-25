PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

KraussMaffei breaks ground on new Chinese plant

by | Mar 25, 2019 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Injection Molding

Injection-Molding-News-Technology-Today-KraussMaffei-new-Chinese-plant.jpg HAIYAN, China — German machinery manufacturer KraussMaffei Group has started construction of a new production plant at its existing location in Haiyan.

The new intelligent manufacturing unit will cover an area of 1.3 million square feet and is expected to double the existing production capacity by mid-2020, KraussMaffei parent company China National Chemical Corp. said.

The new plant will build all primary plastics processing machinery such as injection molding machines, extruders and reaction molding machines. It will also supply fully automated turnkey systems with integrated robots and smart technology.

The company currently manufactures 120 units of injection molding machinery, 16 units of reaction process machinery and 122 units of extrusion machinery per year at the site, KraussMaffei said.

The company also will establish its second global product research and development base at the location to meet the needs of emerging market segments. The manufacturing base will serve as the operating center of KraussMaffei Group in China.

Over the past decade, the group has expanded gradually to meet the needs of the Chinese and overseas markets.

The company was acquired by CNCP, part of ChemChina, in 2016 and was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange at the end of 2018, eyeing a 20 percent growth in China.

See the ‘Source Link’ for the full article
Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Prodways Begins Work on Autonomous Dental 3D Printing

by | March 25, 2019 | Additive Mfg, Consumer, Daily News, Europe, Part Design | 0 Comments

France — Since it was acquired by Groupe Gorgé in 2013, Prodways has...
Read More

KraussMaffei breaks ground on new Chinese plant

by | March 25, 2019 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

HAIYAN, China — German machinery manufacturer KraussMaffei Group has...
Read More

Book Review: “Peak Plastic” by Jack Buffington

by | March 25, 2019 | Daily News, Environmental, Global, Recycling | 0 Comments

By Peter Murphy — March 23rd, 2019 — “Plastics… There’s a great...
Read More

Anti-straw legislation causes increased thievery

by | March 22, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, North America, Part Design | 0 Comments

New York Post — Mugs, cups, silverware, hot sauce — you name it: If...
Read More

Waging war on plastic not the answer

by | March 22, 2019 | Africa, Daily News, Environmental, Recycling | 0 Comments

Read More

Hadley bringing lightweight thermoform barriers to heavy trucks

by | March 22, 2019 | Automotive, Daily News, North America, Part Design, Thermoforming | 0 Comments

ATLANTA, Ga. – Hadley is joining forces with its Corvac Composites...
Read More

Stupid Plastic Things

by | March 20, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, Global, Part Design | 0 Comments

Laura Stec — Yeech! I was just cleaning up around the house and it...
Read More

Seafood packagers appealing to the senses in 2019

by | March 20, 2019 | Consumer, Daily News, North America, Packaging | 0 Comments

Seafoodsource.com — “A picture is worth a thousand words.” It’s an...
Read More

TransXL announces the completion of a management buyout

by | March 20, 2019 | Daily News, Europe, Extrusion, Mergers & Acquisitions, Thermoforming | 0 Comments

Swindon, UK — TransXL has announce the completion of a management...
Read More

Celanese (CE) to Hike Prices of Ateva EVA Polymers in Asia

by | March 19, 2019 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Profile | 0 Comments

Nasdaq.com — Celanese Corporation CE is set to hike selling prices...
Read More