Kroger ground beef among 17.7 tons recalled for potential plastics contamination

A North Carolina food processor has recalled more than 17.7 tons of ground beef, some of which was sold in Kroger stores, for possible contamination with plastic bits, according to the Department of Agriculture.



JBS USA is recalling 35,464 pounds of raw ground beef processed at its Lenoir, N.C., facility for possible contamination with hard plastic pieces, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced late Wednesday. The recall comes after a consumer found blue, hard, plastic pieces in one of the products, the USDA says.



The ground beef, sold in a variety of packages, was shipped to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana and sent to retailers including Kroger stores in North Carolina, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois and eastern West Virginia, as well as Food 4 Less and Jay C stores in the Midwest. The products carried a sell-by date of April 9, 2018, and a USDA mark with the number EST. 34176.