McNiff’s Riffs: The last plastic straw

Tim McNiff has a long and somewhat checkered history with the plastic drinking straw, and he has decided to put them aside for the good of Mother Earth

I was about 12-years old, and on my way up to my neighbor’s cabin on Lake Pokegema when we stopped at Tobies in Hinckley for lunch. When my drink arrived, I carefully tore-off one end of the paper wrapper on my straw and pulled the wrapper about an inch out from the end, leaving the rest covered, then put the exposed part of the straw to my lips, and blew.

Of course, I was aiming at somebody’s head as I did this. My intended target was the much younger brother of one of my best friends.

I say “intended”, because about 90% of the way to the kid’s head that paper wrapper took a sudden, unexpected and unfortunate hard left-turn, and instead drilled the melon of a really, really large man, seated in the booth next door…