Let’s Talk About Innovation

May 30, 2018

Plastics-News-Today-Let’s Talk About Innovation

Plastics make cars safer, keep food fresh longer, replace limbs and even enable people to hear. A new initiative from the Plastics Industry Association highlights these and other innovations—aiming to change the conversation around plastics.

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is taking NPE2018 to introduce This Is Plastics, an online resource designed to arm plastics-industry employees with information and talking points to answer consumer questions and correct mistaken beliefs they may have about the material.

A peek at a few more cool facts from the site: Plastic is now the primary material used in the construction of artificial limbs, and the special properties of plastic will enable the creation, in the near future, of mobile limbs with plastic muscles and even self-healing artificial skin. Plastic is also a superior material for hip-socket replacements, and can even be used to create artificial corneas using extremely thin, highly transparent silicone.

