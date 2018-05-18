PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

The Link Between Fossil Fuels, Single-Use Plastics and Climate Change

by | May 18, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, Global

When we think of plastic pollution, we think of images of plastic bags on the beach, suffering marine life and the almost invisible smog of microplastics in our ocean. What often gets overlooked is the fact that conventional plastic is made from fossil fuels, and is a product of the oil and gas industry.

Traditionally made from petroleum byproducts, plastic in the U.S. is now most commonly sourced from the nation’s production of “abundant and affordable” natural gas. Natural gas liquids (NGLs) ethane and propane get extracted and sent to a “cracking facility” where ethane is made into ethylene (the foundation of polyethylene—the most common plastic in the world, frequently used for packaging, bottles and synthetic clothing), and at a dehydrogenation plant, propane is made into propylene (the foundation of polypropylene—a plastic commonly found in food packaging and vehicle manufacturing)…

