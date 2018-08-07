PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Lithuania — NEO Group adds 160,000 tpa line at Lithuania PET plant

by | Aug 7, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Engineering Plastics, Europe

Plastics-News-Today-NEO-Group-adds-160,000tpa-Lithuania-PET-plant

Leading European PET resin producer NEO Group has responded to growing regional PET demand with the inauguration of a new 160,000 tpa line at its Baltic plant at Klaipėda in Lithuania.

With the line’s launch in June, overall output at NEO’s port city site which operates two other PET units, will reach around 480,000tpa when the extra capacity is fully producing.

NEO Group’s expansion project at the site in the city’s Free Economic Zone (FEZ) will have proved a cost effective option, leaving the company Europe’s second ranked and most competitive PET manufacturers.

New capacity will help reinforce Vilnius, Lithuania-based NEO Group’s reputation “as a reliable international supplier”, according to group chairman Paulinius Ambrazaitis.

