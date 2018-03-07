PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

MAHLE plans to sell HBPO shares to Plastic Omnium

by | Mar 7, 2018 | Automotive, Daily News, Europe

Plastics-News-Today-Mahle-GmbH-selling-HBPO-shares

Stuttgart, March 1, 2018 – The MAHLE Group intends to sell its shares in the joint venture Hella Behr Plastic Omnium (HBPO) to fellow shareholder Plastic Omnium. The two parties signed an agreement effective today, Thursday, March 1, 2018. MAHLE is thus consistently pursuing its plan to focus on its strategic core business.

HBPO is specialized in the assembly, logistics, development, and design of front-end modules, consisting of bumpers, lighting systems, and cooling components. Assembly of front-end modules is not integral to MAHLE’s core business. MAHLE focuses on the development and production of cooling modules. The cooling modules installed in the front-end module are usually commissioned by the automobile manufacturers, and their assembly is therefore the responsibility of the front end module manufacturers. MAHLE will retain close links with HBPO in this area.

