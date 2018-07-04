PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Photographer Michael James Fox focuses on plastic bags

by | Jul 4, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Europe, Film Extrusion

Plastics-News-Today-Michael-James-Fox-plastic-bags

Plastics is the unlikely celebration of plastic bags and, more generally, plastic objects that have caught photographer Michael James Fox’s eye over the years. Michael spent his childhood reading skate magazines and watching videos of peers with similar interests. Michael’s interest in photography was sparked when a friend gained access to a VHS camera. As time went by, Michael’s attention shifted from film to photography, the latter of which continues to interest him today. “Video making led me to photography when I was 16,” Michael tells It’s Nice That. “At that time I was obsessed with MC Escher and Dali, I wanted to create surreal images of my own. In the darkroom I sandwiched negatives together, experimented with blurring and even painted on prints.” It is safe to say that abstraction continues to be at the heart of Michael’s practice.

At first glance Michael’s photographs resemble soft, delicate substances that have been captured mid-movement. They look nothing like your local Tesco shopping bags you buy for 5p in your local supermarket. “I started collecting plastic bags when I was traveling for work in 2005. I wanted to keep them as souvenirs. I would search local corner shops, bazaars and food markets for vibrant coloured or uniquely designed bags to fill my collection,” the photographer says. Michael took his first still-life plastic-inspired picture in London in 2008. His time in the capital was difficult, he says, but gave him time to stretch his photography skills and experiment with different styles. At the time Michael thought nothing much of his images but, as the years went by, the artist found himself turning back to them, noting that he had inadvertently been creating a coherent series.

Plastics is an ongoing body of work and — despite the book’s recent publication — Michael will continue experimenting and exploring the synthetic material. “Photography allows me to evaluate myself in a different way. I usually work on fashion and advertising assignments but my own work allows me to connect more deeply with my subconscious. A visual expression of something I can’t articulate in words.” As one of the world’s main pollutants, plastic receives mostly negative press. Michael’s book reimagines the commonplace material and reveals the material’s creative potential and artistic merit.

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photographer Michael James Fox focuses on plastic bags

by | July 4, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Europe, Film Extrusion | 0 Comments

Plastics is the unlikely celebration of plastic bags and, more...
Read More

IPL Plastics shares fall in first trading

by | July 3, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Shares in IPL Plastics dipped in their first hours of trading...
Read More

DecaBDE proposal would ‘end recycling of car, electronics plastics’ in Europe

by | July 3, 2018 | Automotive, Business, Daily News, Electrical/Electronic, Environmental, Europe | 0 Comments

Derogation for recycled material must be included, says industry A...
Read More

Thailand bans scrap plastic imports

by | July 3, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

The government of Thailand has banned all scrap plastic from...
Read More

Bertschi invests in new European plastics hub for Antwerp

by | July 3, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe | 0 Comments

The Swiss company Bertschi has chosen the port of Antwerp for...
Read More

Robert Ackley, Davis-Standard employee, inducted into into Plastics Hall of Fame

by | July 3, 2018 | Daily News, Extrusion, North America, Profile | 0 Comments

Robert Ackley, a longtime employee of Davis-Standard in Pawcatuck,...
Read More

Rowmark LLC Sold To Windjammer Capital

by | July 2, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Ohio — A Findlay business is changing hands. A release from...
Read More

The humble Australian bee is helping to disrupt the plastics industry

by | July 2, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

It doesn't make honey, live in a hive or have yellow stripes, but...
Read More

Universal Plastics acquires Kintz Plastics in Howes Cave, NY

by | July 2, 2018 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America, Thermoforming | 0 Comments

HOWES CAVE — The largest manufacturer in Schoharie County, NY has...
Read More

Plastics alternatives: Is the cure worse than the disease?

by | July 2, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, North America | 0 Comments

In the search for alternative plastic materials that don’t sit in...
Read More