Nanotubes permit transparent PE blown plastic film with conductivity

Anti-static bags, flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) liners, static shielding bags and films, protective tapes and conductive films are the types of packaging that have all been designed to protect certain goods and products from static electricity.



Conventional alternatives have drawbacks. Permanent anti-static additives, such as carbon black, lead to the degradation of mechanical properties and a darkening effect, and migrating anti-static additives result in non-permanent conductivity at various humidity levels. These problems can now be avoided with single-wall carbon nanotubes, which offer the best value proposition in terms of price per property, making them an exciting new option for the industry.



A European manufacturer (the company’s name is covered by a Non-Disclosure Agreement) has recently succeeded in producing high-performance polyethylene anti-static film with TUBALL nanotubes produced by OCSiAl (Leudelange, Luxembourg) by using blown-film extrusion.

