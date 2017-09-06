PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

New Development Extruder Installed at Davis-Standard’s Pawcatuck Lab

by | Sep 6, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Extrusion

To further advance mechanical, controls and process development initiatives, a next generation Thermatic® Series 4.5-inch (114mm) extruder is available for trials at Davis-Standard’s Extrusion Technology Development Center in Pawcatuck, Connecticut. The extruder, installed in July, is being used for internal R&D and product development for customers. The extruder’s modern platform represents a collaborative effort among Davis-Standard’s mechanical, electrical, process and controls engineering departments to create optimal processing for Davis-Standard’s full portfolio of extruder applications from blown film to wire and cable. It features enhancements across the board and provides multiple possibilities with L/D ratios of 24, 30 and 34:1. According to John Christiano, Davis-Standard’s Vice President of Technology, this extruder epitomizes processing functionality and the future of extrusion efficiency.

