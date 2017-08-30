New Discontinuous Fiber Prepreg From Airtech

Airtech International Inc. (Huntington Beach, CA, US) has introduced a new prepreg, Beta TX670 DISCO Prepreg, made with discontinuous carbon fiber and benzoxazine resin. The material has a 0°,±60° orientation, is quasi-isotropic within each ply and comes with an engineered cut pattern that improves drapeability. Beta TX670 DISCO Prepreg is sold in tile format, for simpler and faster layups.