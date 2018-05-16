NPE wraps its largest show in history

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) concluded NPE2018: The Plastics Show, the largest plastics show in history attracting more than 2,180 exhibiting companies.



Attendees spent the week uncovering innovation, business intelligence and opportunity, across more than 1.2 million square feet of exhibit space on the tradeshow floor, with the triennial trade show’s theme “we’ve got it covered.”



New elements of this year’s show included 12 technology zones, five of which were new and nine education programs, including the co-location of PLASTICS-produced Refocus Sustainability and Recycling Summit and the Plastics Leadership Summit.