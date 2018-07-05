PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Is Nudge Theory The Answer To Our Single-Use Plastics Problem?

by | Jul 5, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Environmental, Global

Plastics-Industry-Business-Today-Nudge-Theory-Answer-Plastics-Problem

Nudge Theory works by introducing something new to re-focus people’s minds. Think of calorie counting on menus, or putting healthier snacks at eye-level

A year ago single-use plastics were little more than a fringe issue for politicians and businesses – and not much of a concern for the rest of us. The lag between rhetoric and action is not unusual. Behaviour change on this scale is hard. Single-use plastics are embedded in our daily lives.

Nudge Theory – and the growing field of behavioural economics – could well provide the answer. The theory is built on the premise that we frequently make unconscious decisions that are not in our best interests – or indeed the interests of wider society and the environment.

You can introduce something new to re-focus people’s minds. The flies etched on the urinals at Schiphol Airport is a popular example – giving target-loving men something to aim at and reducing spillage by 80%.

