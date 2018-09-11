PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Obituary: Aldo Crugnola – Former Dean U Mass Lowell & Plastics Professor

by | Sep 11, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America, Polymer Science, Profile

DRACUT, Mass — Dr.Aldo Mario Crugnola, 90, passed away, Tuesday, September 4th, at Merrimack Valley Hospice House in Haverhill, Ma.


Aldo was born in Boston, on April 5, 1928, a son of the late Orlandina (Lippi) and Vito Crugnola He graduated from English High School in Boston. Upon his graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country proudly in both WWII and Korea. Upon his honorable discharge Aldo continued his education earning his A.B. in Physics from Boston University in 1953, his M.S. in Math and Physics from Northeastern University in 1959 and his ScD in Mechanical Engineering from MIT in 1972.


He was employed as a Research Physicist (Group Leader) for U.S. Army Labs of Natick, Ma. from 1958 to 1963. He then became a Professor of Plastics Engineering and Dean of Engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, from 1963 until his retirement in 2016.


In his free time Aldo loved to travel. His two favorite places to go were the Coast of Maine and back to Italy. He loved his three dogs, Gigi, Suzelle and Franzie.


Aldo is survived by his Nieces: Christine Crugnola Petruniw, Rosina Lis, Paula Glavin and Carla Rania and his Nephew Paul Crugnola.


He is Pre-deceased in death by his Brother Angelo Crugnola and his Sister Luigina Crugnola Rania.


