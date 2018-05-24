PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

How India’s Fishermen Turn Ocean Plastic Into Roads

by | May 24, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Daily News, Environmental, Recycling

In an innovative project, fishermen in Kerala collect ocean plastic for recycling, cleaning the ocean in the process.

Kollam, IndiaKadalamma—Mother Sea—that’s what Xavier Peter calls the Arabian Sea. His own mother gave him life, but Kadalamma gave him purpose, a livelihood. She has provided for him, offering up enough fish to feed his family and sell at the market. And she has protected him, sparing him thrice from cyclones and once from a tsunami.

Since August last year, he and nearly 5,000 other fishermen and boat owners in Kollam—a fishing town of 400,000 in India’s southernmost state, Kerala—have been hauling back to land all the plastic that they find while they’re out at sea. With help from several government agencies, they’ve also set up the first-ever recycling center in the region, to clean, sort, and process all the sea-tossed plastic bags, bottles, straws, flip-flops, and drowned Barbies that they fish out. So far, they’ve collected about 65 metric tons (71 short tons) of plastic waste.

