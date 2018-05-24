Production Problem Solved, One Pellet at a Time

How a nonprofit helped a plastic manufacturer innovate with specialized equipment and technical expertise.



Microban, located in Huntersville, North Carolina, is a company specializing in polymer and textiles that produces antimicrobial and antifungal technologies.



Recently, the company was working on a new compound and running into complications. Instead of blending invisibly into the customer’s crystal-clear polymer, the compound was burning during the manufacturing process, creating a finished product flecked throughout with bits of black.



Microban reached out to the Polymers Center of Excellence (PCE) for help getting its compound to successfully blend into the product. PCE is a non-profit 501(c)6 organization whose mission is to increase knowledge, provide technical support, and assist in the development of emerging technologies in the plastics industry. It’s part of the North Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership, the state’s official representative of the MEP National Network…