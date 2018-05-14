Petoskey Plastics of Morristown, TN announces $29.6M expansion

MORRISTOWN, TN (WJHL) – A local plastics manufacturer plans to invest $29.6 million in its existing facility and add 70 jobs over the next five years.

Petoskey Plastics is an environmentally-focused film, bag and resin manufacturer. The company supplies the automotive, medical, grocery, retail, packaging and construction industries.

Headquartered in Petoskey, Mich., Petoskey Plastics operates three manufacturing plants across the U.S. and employs more than 400 associates. The company’s customer base includes 30 Fortune 500 companies and businesses in more than 47 countries.