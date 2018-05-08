Kando Concepts Ltd toy line made from plant based bioplastic

Kingsport, Tenn., USA — May 1, 2018 — Launching a new toy company into the highly competitive global toy market presented Kando Concepts Ltd with a challenge — and an opportunity to take a fresh approach to toy manufacturing.



Focusing on original, high quality designs in the “play and learn” toy category, Kando Toy worked with award-winning Tokyo-based designer Kenji Abe to create the first collection of Animal Word Puzzles. Focusing on today’s environmentally aware parents, Kando welcomed the opportunity to be a leader in eco-friendly toys made from sustainable and biobased materials.



After extensive research, Kando identified Tenite™ cellulosics from Eastman as the resin of choice for its premium line of toys.