Plastic free fish!

Nearly half of fish species studied may not be ingesting harmful plastics



There’s growing concern about the amount of plastic ending up in the world’s oceans, but researchers at Memorial University of Newfoundland have found one fish that doesn’t seem to consume it at all.



And they say despite the doom and gloom news reports, 41 per cent of all fish species studied in published research don’t appear to ingest plastics either.



The researchers thought they were on to something when they found no plastic in the guts of the silver hake, but it turns out that the fish might not be unique after all.



“When we first found the results we were shocked. We were like, ‘Oh my god, it’s the only fish in the world.'”



However, when they looked at 211 other studies on fish ingestion of plastics, they found the silver hake was not alone.