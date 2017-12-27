Fluoropolymer Improves Impact Strength for Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polyamide; Reduces Water Adsorption

Targeting expanded application of carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastics (CFRTPs) in fields such as automotive, Japan’s Asahi Glass (AGC) has developed a modification technology based on flu0roresin that improves the impact strength of carbon fiber-reinforced polyamide (PA) thermoplastic composites. Specifically, the technology makes it easier to impregnate carbon fiber with thermoplastic and ensures sufficient mechanical strength in the final product.
Using AGC’s fluoropolymer to improve PA 6 has reportedly boosted impact resistance by 30% compared with conventional CFRTP.
