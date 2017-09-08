Low-Friction ABS, PC/ABS Grades Target Critical Automotive Applications

Elix Polymers (Tarragona, Spain) has developed a range of specialty grades of acrylonitrile-styrene-butadiene (ABS) and polycarbonate (PC)/ABS to reduce the squeak that is generated when plastic parts come into contact with other plastic parts, leather, PVC foil, or other products. These undesirable noises can negatively affect the driver’s comfort and the car’s quality impression.

Typical critical automotive interior parts affected include door handles, seating parts, cup holders, and air vents. The newly developed grades may also be suited for other segments such as E&E, white goods, or consumer goods.