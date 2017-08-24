UK Companies Team Up to Develop Composite Employing Graphene

Advanced materials company Haydale (Ammanford, UK) and Rogers Advanced Composites (RAC; Southampton, UK) are teaming up to technically and commercially collaborate in the field of advanced graphene enhanced composites. RAC is developing a composites centre located close to the Solent on the UK’s South Coast. This collaboration will enable RAC to access Haydale’s extensive technical know-how in composites, polymers and resins and to incorporate the range of advanced graphene enhanced composites, developed by Haydale, into its existing and future projects.

RAC which has roots in the marine and yachting world, through its sister company Rogers Yacht Design, has built a strong reputation in the design and manufacture of advanced composite products. RAC is experiencing strong demand for high quality composite solutions across a range of industrial sectors including marine, military and motor sport. The company is in the process of securing long term production contracts for an oil recovery project as well as several aerospace, military and motor racing projects. There are also some prospects in the rail and shipping sectors as well as new build high performance carbon fiber race boats and refits.