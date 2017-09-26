High Impact Strength, V-0 Flame Retardant Polyester Compound Debuts

Compounder PolyVisions (Manchester, PA) has introduced a durable, chemical-resistant, non-halogenated flame retardant (FR) graft-modified polyester compound designed for demanding applications. FRX Polymers, Inc. is the supplier of the polymeric FR additive. The DuraPET product line exhibits excellent processability and outstanding physical properties.
DuraPET FR is a graft-modified polyester compound capable of withstanding temperatures from -40°C to more than 180°C. The combination of DuraPET with FRX Nofia polymeric flame retardant has achieved a UL listed (E494117-1755339) V-0 rating at 1.5 and 3.0 mm. The product is said to be suitable for a variety of applications in automotive, transportation, medical equipment, construction, and electronics. It can be processed by injection molding, extrusion (sheet and film), and thermoforming. FRX Polymers’ Nofia polyphosphonate enables DuraPET FR to achieve outstanding FR performance with no compromise to properties and performance.
