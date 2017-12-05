GKN to Showcase AM Project for Electric Vehicles

Powder metallurgy (PM) specialist GKN and Porsche Engineering have joined forces to look into reducing the weight of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electrical vehicles (HEVs) by using additive manufacturing (AM) technology.

They will look into time to market contraction, functional integration through the technology´s design freedom, improved material development and functional and process improved part design.

The teams redesigned an existing GKN differential housing with the final drive ring gear, one of the heaviest units in the transmission.