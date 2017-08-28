XFINITY Series Teams to Have Flange-Fit Composite Body Option in ’17, Full-Time by ’19

NASCAR XFINITY Series teams will have the option of using a flange-fit composite body at three races later this season as the series moves toward incorporating the body into competition full-time by 2019.
XFINITY Series director Wayne Auton told NASCAR.com that teams will have the option of running the composite body at Richmond, Dover and Phoenix this year, and it is expected to also be optional for ’18 at all tracks other than superspeedways.
“It’s an option,” Auton said. “You can still run the steel (body) but we will have some weight and aero changes (in place) between the two bodies” to keep the playing field level.
