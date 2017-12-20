Ford Will Offer 15 New Electrified Vehicles in China

Ford Motor Co. said yesterday it is making a big bet on electric vehicles in China, promising to roll out at least 15 new electrified cars in that market by 2025.

The rollout will include plug-in hybrids from Ford and Lincoln, as well as a contingent of battery-electric vehicles through a joint venture with Chinese automaker Zotye International Automobile Trading Co., Ltd. It is part of a larger plan to introduce a total of 50 new vehicles of various types to the Chinese market over the next eight years.

The company said its emphasis on electrification is a response to the rapid changes in the Chinese auto market. “China is not only the largest car market in the world, it’s also at the heart of electric vehicle and SUV growth and the mobility movement,” executive chairman Bill Ford said in a statement.