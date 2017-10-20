New PPS-Based Polymer Formulated for Molded Parts With Tight Dimensional Tolerances

Italian chemicals company and compounder RadiciGroup (Gandino) launched five new grades of a material based on polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) this week. It made the announcement at Fakuma, the international plastics trade show in Friedrichshafen, Germany, that runs through Oct. 21.

The high-performance Raditeck P family of materials was introduced by Erico Spini, Marketing Manager Europe, during a Fakuma Forum presentation today. The properties of the materials include chemical resistance with low swell, mechanical heat aging resistance, dimensional stability and inherent flame retardancy, Spini told attendees. Extensive testing has been performed, he added, noting that the material is especially well suited when you’re “looking for tight dimensional tolerances on parts.” Raditeck P was developed to meet the exacting requirements of the engineering plastics market and the German automotive industry, in particular, said RadiciGroup.