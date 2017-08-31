Prototype Composite Gearbox Housing Weighs 30% Less Than Aluminum Version

Weight reduction in electric vehicles is paramount in ensuring extended range. Application of carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastics is one means of achieving this end and besides adoption in bodywork, companies are investigating the use of these composites in drive train components such as double reduction gearboxes.

The challenge, however, is maintaining the required rigidity levels at the elevated operating temperatures. German vehicle engineering company ARRK Engineering and its sister companies took up the challenge in 2016 and developed a fully functional thermoplastic composite gearbox housing for electric vehicles as part of a self-financed development project, with the first half already implemented as a prototype.