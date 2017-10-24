Venture Plastics Earns IATF 16949:2016 Certification

Venture Plastics Inc., a full-service ISO 9001:2015–certified custom thermoplastics injection molder, announced that it has earned the new IATF 16949:2016 certification for automotive customers. The company has plastic processing facilities in Newton Falls, OH, and El Paso, TX.

A Tier 2 supplier, Venture Plastics’ commitment to quality has been part of its DNA for more than 40 years, said the company. Today, Venture Plastics has embedded a quality management system into its core business from the shop floor up through the ranks of its entire management team. Additionally, the company is always looking for ways to improve these processes to effectively meet customer demands and manage costs.

On Oct. 3, 2016, when IATF 16949:2016 was published by the International Automotive Task Force to replace ISO/TS 16949, the Venture Plastics team made a commitment to earn this additional certification as early as possible in 2017.