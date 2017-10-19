Scigrip, a global supplier of smarter adhesive solutions, presents a range of methacrylate (MMA) adhesives targeted at the automotive assembly market.
These high strength, toughened formulations rapidly bond interior and exterior carbon fibre components, require little to no surface preparation and can help to improve output through dramatically reduced fixture and de-jig times. Scigrip is confident these performance benefits will appeal to automotive manufacturers currently using traditional methods such as polyurethane (PU) products or mechanical fixings to join composite vehicle components.
Related Posts
Gurit Wins Automotive Contract
Gurit has received a contract for the production and supply of carbon fiber-based exterior car body panels from an Italian automotive
KraussMaffei Shares its Vision of the Future of Plastics Processing at Fakuma
“The [plastics processing] market is changing—not just the technology, but the business model itself,” said Frank Stieler, CEO of KraussMaffei
APR Launches Program to Expand Market Demand for Recycled Resin
The Washington-based Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) has announced the launch of its Recycling Demand Champion Campaign, a
NTPT Licenses Composite Tubes Software
AnalySwift, LLC, which provides modeling software for composites and other advanced materials, says that North Thin Ply Technologies (NTPT)
Sipa Debuts XTRA Stretch-Blow System for PET Bottles
A revolutionary stretch-blow molding (SBM) system for production of PET bottles was unveiled last month at Drinktec by PET processing
Advanced MMA Adhesives for Carbon Fibre and Composite Bonding in Auto Applications
Scigrip, a global supplier of smarter adhesive solutions, presents a range of methacrylate (MMA) adhesives targeted at the automotive assembly
Conference Session Provides Latest Information on China
The opening session of the 2017 Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference Europe event, set for Nov. 7-8 in Warsaw, Poland, will offer
Shrink-Sleeve Film Allows for Full PET Recovery
Sleever International’s LDPET, low-density PET, shrink-sleeve film was designed with beverage brand owners in mind to help them meet
Husky Drives Innovation With new Ultra SideGate Inline Hot Runner
Husky Injection Molding Systems, an industrial technology provider to the plastics processing community headquartered in Bolton, ON, Canada,
ExxonMobil Begins Production on New Polyethylene Line at Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant
ExxonMobil Chemical Company announced today that it has commenced production on the first of two new 650,000 tons-per-year