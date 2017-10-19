Advanced MMA Adhesives for Carbon Fibre and Composite Bonding in Auto Applications

Scigrip, a global supplier of smarter adhesive solutions, presents a range of methacrylate (MMA) adhesives targeted at the automotive assembly market.

These high strength, toughened formulations rapidly bond interior and exterior carbon fibre components, require little to no surface preparation and can help to improve output through dramatically reduced fixture and de-jig times. Scigrip is confident these performance benefits will appeal to automotive manufacturers currently using traditional methods such as polyurethane (PU) products or mechanical fixings to join composite vehicle components.