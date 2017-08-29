AMRC Experts Help Car Manufacturer Bentley to Reduce Weight

The Composite Centre at the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) is installing a high pressure press as part of a project to help luxury car manufacturer Bentley reduce weight and greenhouse gas emissions.

The AMRC is working with Bentley, Sigmatex, Expert Tooling & Automation, Granta Design, Cranfield University and Wakefield-based production equipment specialist Group Rhodes as part of the Lightweighting Excellence (LX) programme, backed by the Government’s Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain Initiative.

Today, industry uses simple ‘preforms’ of composite material which are impregnated with polymer resin and cured to create composite material. These preforms are designed for low tack-time and production speed, but the resulting part uses more material than necessary structurally.