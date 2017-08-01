BASF Announces Improvement in Polyether Polyols to Lower Emissions in Vehicle Interiors

BASF (Ludwigshafen, Germany) announced an improved process for manufacturing Lupranol (polyether polyol) that enables vehicle interior components made of BASF polyurethane systems to emit an average of 20% less aldehyde. This allows automotive suppliers manufacturing components such as acoustic parts, seats, steering wheels and back-foam instrument panels and doors to meet requirements for lower emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Following the process change at BASF’s Asian production sites at the beginning of 2017, the modification is now being made in Europe and will be implemented in U.S. plants during this year.