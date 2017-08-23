Brazilian Composites Projects Chosen for JEC Competition

Three Brazilian projects have been approved to participate in the Startup Booster, a competition created by JEC Group for academic spin-offs and startups involved in composites. The reported aim of the initiative is to promote the development of innovative solutions using composite materials.

Almaco, a partner of JEC Group in Brazil, chose the projects entered in the competition. ‘Two of the three ideas came up during the postgraduate courses in composite materials that we have been promoting since 2011,’ said Erika Bernardino, manager of Almaco.