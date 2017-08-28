Continuous-Fiber-Reinforced Backseat is 40 Percent Lighter Than Steel Counterpart

Tepex dynalite continuous-fiber-reinforced, semi-finished thermoplastic composites are finding new applications in vehicle interiors.

One example is the backseat system of an offroad vehicle made by a European automobile manufacturer. The center backseat is equipped with a load-through that enables the backrest of each seat to be folded down individually. This load-through component is produced by shaping and back-injecting Tepex dynalite.