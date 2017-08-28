Continuous-Fiber-Reinforced Backseat is 40 Percent Lighter Than Steel Counterpart

Tepex dynalite continuous-fiber-reinforced, semi-finished thermoplastic composites are finding new applications in vehicle interiors.
One example is the backseat system of an offroad vehicle made by a European automobile manufacturer. The center backseat is equipped with a load-through that enables the backrest of each seat to be folded down individually. This load-through component is produced by shaping and back-injecting Tepex dynalite.
“The part marks the entry of this composite material into the lightweight design of backseat systems and is further evidence of its enormous potential in series production applications,” says Henrik Plaggenborg head of Technical Marketing & Business Development Tepex Automotive.
Tepex dynalite continuous-fiber-reinforced, semi-finished thermoplastic composites are finding new applications in vehicle interiors.
