DSM Develops Novel Materials Solution for High-Pressure Composite Hydrogen Storage Tanks

Hydrogen tanks are the next step in fuel storage, as such storage is a key enabling technology for advancing hydrogen and fuel cell technologies in applications that include stationary power, portable power and transportation.

Hydrogen has the highest energy per mass of any fuel. A single kilogram of hydrogen possesses energy equivalent to 33.3 kWh, which means it delivers three times more energy than conventional fuel. But hydrogen’s low ambient temperature density results in a low energy per unit volume. This requires the development of advanced storage methods that can resist extremely high pressures and deliver the potential for higher energy density.