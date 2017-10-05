PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

IACMI Announces Discontinuous Recycled Carbon Fiber Project for Automotive Class A Surface Finishes

by | Oct 5, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI), a 150+ member consortium committed to increasing domestic production capacity and manufacturing jobs across the U.S. composites industry, announces a project to develop processing and material technologies to create Class A surface finishes for the automotive industry via induction heating.

The project is led by BASF, with the project team including Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

