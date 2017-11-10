Lamborghini Joins Forces With MIT to Develop Concept Electric Supercar With Self-Healing Carbon Fiber Structure

Automobili Lamborghini is collaborating with two laboratories of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in what are the first steps of a possible future Lamborghini electric super sports car.

Lamborghini aims to further develop its leadership in the design and production of carbon fiber structures and parts, enhancing its ability to develop features and functions that take lightweight materials to the next level. To this end, the automaker is cooperating with Professor Anastasios John Hart, head of the Mechanosynthesis Group at the Department of Mechanical Engineering of MIT, will investigate new manufacturing routes for carbon fiber materials constituting the bodyshell of the Terzo Millennio, which will also act as an accumulator for energy storage and enable the complete body of the car to be used as a storage system. Hart says, “We are thrilled to combine our expertise in advanced materials and manufacturing with the vision and support of Automobili Lamborghini, and to realize new concepts that will shape the future of transportation.”