PlastiComp Part of Team Working to Accelerate Development of Affordable Carbon Fiber Composites

Pacific Northwest National Lab led team of experts from industry and academia developed predictive engineering tools for designing new, economical, and lightweight automotive composites.

By model year 2025, US regulations mandate that the average fuel economy standard meets 54.5 miles per gallon, a 60% improvement over the 35.5 MPG required of vehicles now. Reducing the weight of vehicles is one of many ways auto manufacturers are looking to improve the fuel efficiency of cars and trucks. Indeed, reducing the weight of a vehicle by 10% yields a 6 to 8% increase in fuel economy. One of the most promising lightweight material systems to replace heavy steel on automobiles is carbon fiber reinforced plastics.