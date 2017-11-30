Press Moulding of Automotive Composites

Shape Machining Ltd have successfully demonstrated their capabilities in the field of advanced composites for automotive applications, through a recent collaboration with TenCate Advanced Composites.
SHAPE are developing processes that lower the cost of prototyping and speed up the demonstration of scalable composites manufacturing processes. This has been in response to the growing demands of the low to mid volume automotive market, who require quick manufacture of parts using out of autoclave processes.
Together with TenCate Advanced Composites, SHAPE designed and manufactured a technology demonstrator component specifically to be press moulded using TenCate E732 snap-cure prepregs. The aluminium press mould tooling was designed and manufactured by SHAPE to enable hot pressing of first-off parts, curing in only 4 minutes. In total the project, from conception to delivery, took 9 weeks to complete.
