RAMPF Makes Design Dreams Come True

Aria Group uses Raku-Tool close contour paste for the production of its breathtaking concept car “Fast Eddy.”

Some time ago, the design experts based in Irvine, California, asked themselves what kind of car the legendary General Motors designer Ed Taylor, known by many as “Fast Eddy”, would drive today. Their answer: the beautifully designed concept car “Fast Eddy”.

The car was produced using Close Contour Paste Raku-Tool CP-6070 / 6072 from RAMPF. The epoxy paste was applied to a supporting structure made from RAMPF’s polyurethane board Raku-Tool SB-0096*.

Close Contour Paste – the process.