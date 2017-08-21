Resonant Ultrasonic Systems Offer Superior Processing Option for Milling and Cutting Brittle Lightweight Materials

The latest resonant ultrasonic systems from German companies Weber Ultrasonics and Hufschmied Zerspanungssysteme for milling and cutting brittle lightweight materials can reportedly shorten processing times, extend tool life and improve accuracy by using significantly reduced process forces. With these systems, milling carried out using industrial robots remains within tolerance ranges similar to those for machine tools.

Lightweight materials such as fiber-reinforced plastics, composites and stacks with cores of foam or honeycomb structures frequently need undergo secondary machining processes to arrive at their final shapes. Ultrasonic systems for milling, cutting and sawing have proven adaptable and efficient processes for this.