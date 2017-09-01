São Paulo Hosts Event on new Technology for the Production of Automotive Parts

The Automotive Committee of the Latin American Composite Materials Association (ALMACO) is bringing to São Paulo (Brazil), on September 14, Jerome Raynal, executive of the French conglomerate IS Group. Raynal will give a presentation about Fast RTM, a new manufacturing process of automotive parts made of composites.

Entitled “Fast RTM, the evolution of a process”, Raynal’s presentation details the features of the technology that enables the production, in cycles of 120 seconds, of structural and complex composite parts of up to 3 meters. “By enabling the full automation of high-speed processes, Fast RTM should be considered the future of RTM technologies,” said Raynal.