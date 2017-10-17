Solvay Introduces UV Stabilizer for TPOs and Reinforced Plastics

At the recent 19th SPE TPO Automotive Engineered Polyolefins Conference, Solvay debuted its latest stabilization technology, Cyasorb Cyxtra V9900 stabilizer to enable TPOs and reinforced plastics to meet government mandates for increased fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions. The new regulations have created greater demand by the automotive industry for these materials to satisfy increasingly stringent performance requirements for weatherability.

Solvay’s next-generation Cyasorb Cyxtra V9900 stabilizer meets all worldwide automotive UV weathering specifications. It also surpasses key automotive requirements such as low VOC emission, low fogging, low odor, and no interference with paint adhesion, and it provides a lower “cost-to-stabilize” benefit.