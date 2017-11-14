SPE Names Automotive Innovation Award Winners

Some of the world’s biggest international automotive companies, as well as a few Ontario moldmakers, have been given awards at the Society of Plastics Engineers’ 47th annual Automotive Innovation Awards Gala.

Held on Nov. 8, the SPE Automotive Innovation Awards program is designed to honour the best companies in automotive plastics, and is the oldest and largest competition of its kind in the automotive and plastics industries.

Nine category winners were announced, including the Grand Winner, as well as the Vehicle Engineering Team Award, and Hall of Fame award.